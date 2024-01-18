HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X

ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X

By | 18 Jan 2024

Just in time for summer, ASUS introduced a new the ROG AeroActive Cooler X, which is a compact device that provides thermoelectric cooling and console-like buttons to elevate gaming experiences, while being 29% smaller and 10% lighter than previous models.

The new cooling accessory was designed for the ROG Phone 8 series, including the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The AeroActive Cooler X is said to offer roughly a 36°C decrease in the surface temperature of the back cover to guarantee continuous performance even throughout extreme gaming sessions.

The new accessory is powered by a thermoelectric cooling chip and has dual console-like buttons. Additionally, the fan speed has gone up by 10%, leading to a 20% improvement in cooling efficiency.

According to ASUS, the AeroActive Cooler X has enhanced advancements in contrast to the last model, such as a 160% bigger thermoelectric cooling chip area. This innovation significantly boosts heat dissipation.

With regards to design, the features include ergonomic dual buttons, which gives users a console-like control experience. The buttons are said to be long-lasting and can last up to 200,000 clicks.

The AeroActive Cooler X measures at 82.19 x 96.76 x 41.17 mm and weighing 117.01g.

ASUS has not yet announced the pricing or availability for the cooler in Australia yet.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
ASUS Reveals Zenbook S 13 OLED Lightweight Laptop
PC Shipments Decline 2.7% In Q4 2023
ASUS Showcases Wearable Display AirVision M1 At CES
ASUS Uses CES 2024 To Showcase New Foldable OLED Monitor
Asus Debuts 480Hz QHD OLED Gaming Monitor At CES
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Workplace Relations Minister, Tony Burke
Burke Tells DP World To Go Back And Negotiate
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
Samsung Is Bullish About S24 Displays
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
Meta Accused Of ‘Secretly Harvesting’ Biometrics Without Consent
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
Samsung Resolves the ‘Tale Of Two Chips’ Saga In Galaxy S24 Models
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
Samsung Offers Android OS Updates To Compete With Big Players
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Workplace Relations Minister, Tony Burke
Burke Tells DP World To Go Back And Negotiate
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has refused to intervene in the DP World industrial dispute after meeting with impacted parties...
Read More