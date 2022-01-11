HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bunnings Customer Data Breached

Bunnings Customer Data Breached

By | 11 Jan 2022

Bunnings is the latest in a long line of companies whose cloud-based customer data has been breached.

Online scheduling tool Flexbooker was recently hacked, with 3.7 million people’s information comprised. Bunnings uses the online system, and has admitted its customer’s private information is no longer so.

“We are aware of a data security breach experienced by one of our third party booking providers, which may include the data of some of our customers who have booked a timeslot when utilising our Drive & Collect service,” Bunnings confirmed.

“As soon as we were made aware of the breach, we reached out to customers whose data may have been accessed. We’re continuing to work with the third party provider to further understand the details of how this breach occurred, and the processes being put in place to correct it.

“Bunnings takes the security of our customers’ and team members’ personal information very seriously, and will carry out a thorough investigation into this incident.”



