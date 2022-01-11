HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Halves Isolation Period, Paid Leave For Workers

Amazon Halves Isolation Period, Paid Leave For Workers

By | 11 Jan 2022

Following renewed US health guidance, Amazon has informed its American workforce that they will only need to isolate for five days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Previously, workers were required to isolate for ten days, which was cut from the original 14 day period.

Following mass worker shortages across the country, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced that workers need only isolate for five days after testing positive.

“Do not come to work if you are sick,” Amazon instructed staff in a message.

“Additional leave options are available for individuals who remain symptomatic beyond one week.”



