HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > E3 > BREAKING NEWS: World’s Biggest Gaming Show E3 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS: World’s Biggest Gaming Show E3 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

By | 11 Mar 2020
, ,

The world’s biggest gaming show E3 has been cancelled.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in June has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The event was where Microsoft was planning to launch their new Series X the next-generation Xbox which is set to go on sale in September.

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, speaks to Project xCloud and console streaming at the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live, Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Xbox/AP Images)

The cancellation is planned to be announced at 9:30 am Los Angeles time tonight according to Bloomberg.

E3 would join a growing tide of events such as Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
later in the year.

Both Microsoft and Sony have used the event in the past to launch some of their biggest gaming products.

Game studios and publishers also rely on such conferences to check out the competition, ply their wares and road-test games to acquire.

Organizers of E3, which was slated for early June, previously said they were “monitoring and evaluating the situation daily” via the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Coronavirus & Games Industry: GDC Off But E3 Still On
Sony Set To Skip E3 Again, Despite PS5 Release
LG Launch World’s First 1ms IPS Gaming Monitor
Samsung Unveils First Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync
AMD Continue Assault On Intel, Unveiling 16-Core Gaming CPU
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Jabra Marketing Director Out
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
March 11, 2020
/
Aldi espresso machine
Aldi Restocks Popular $299 Espresso Machine
Aldi Coffee Machines Latest News
/
March 11, 2020
/
Westfield Sydney
Retailers Concerned As Australian Consumer Sentiment Hits Five-Year Low
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 11, 2020
/
premier league game LG 8k
LG Films First Premier League Game In 8K
8K TV LG TV
/
March 11, 2020
/
Boost Mobile Roaming
Pre-Paid Boost Mobile Adds International Roaming
Boost Mobile Latest News
/
March 11, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Jabra Marketing Director Out
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
March 11, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Sid Rashid the Marketing Manager at Jabra has suddenly left the Company after just 18 months in the job. He...
Read More