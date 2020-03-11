BREAKING NEWS: World’s Biggest Gaming Show E3 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

The world’s biggest gaming show E3 has been cancelled.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in June has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The event was where Microsoft was planning to launch their new Series X the next-generation Xbox which is set to go on sale in September.

The cancellation is planned to be announced at 9:30 am Los Angeles time tonight according to Bloomberg.

E3 would join a growing tide of events such as Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

later in the year.

Both Microsoft and Sony have used the event in the past to launch some of their biggest gaming products.

Game studios and publishers also rely on such conferences to check out the competition, ply their wares and road-test games to acquire.

Organizers of E3, which was slated for early June, previously said they were “monitoring and evaluating the situation daily” via the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.