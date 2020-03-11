HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Jabra Marketing Director Out

Jabra Marketing Director Out

11 Mar 2020
Sid Rashid the Marketing Manager at Jabra has suddenly left the Company after just 18 months in the job.

He joins a growing list of consumer electronics marketing managers who have suddenly quit a major brand this year.

Both LG and Samsung have replaced Marketing Directorsrecently.

Rashid who tried to stop ChannelNews publishing comments re grey imported Jabra products being sold on Amazon has not returned our calls.

Rashid who joined Jabra from a strategic marketing role at Optus.

Rashid replaced former marketing manager Rebecca Elfverson who was in the role for 3 years.

The European audio Company has said that a replacement is due to start shortly.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
