Jabra Marketing Director Out

Sid Rashid the Marketing Manager at Jabra has suddenly left the Company after just 18 months in the job.

He joins a growing list of consumer electronics marketing managers who have suddenly quit a major brand this year.

Both LG and Samsung have replaced Marketing Directorsrecently.

Rashid who tried to stop ChannelNews publishing comments re grey imported Jabra products being sold on Amazon has not returned our calls.

Rashid who joined Jabra from a strategic marketing role at Optus.

Rashid replaced former marketing manager Rebecca Elfverson who was in the role for 3 years.

The European audio Company has said that a replacement is due to start shortly.