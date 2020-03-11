HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aldi Restocks Popular $299 Espresso Machine

11 Mar 2020
Aldi espresso machine

When it was first put on Aldi’s shelves almost a year ago the $299 Temp Premium Espresso Coffee Machine fast sold out.

The supermarket chain has just announced the product will feature in its next weekly specials, starting on the 18th of March.

The stainless steel, 19 bar machine can hold its own compared to many of the more expensive machines currently on sale in Australia, competing with the likes of Breville, Delonghi and Sunbeam.

In addition to delivering on quality it’s also easy to use. At the press of a button users can have a single or double shot of espresso.

The pressure gauge is straightforward and easy to understand, so you don’t need to be a professional to get the temperature and water pressure right. The toggle enables you to easily switch between steam, water or standby mode.

The swivel steam/frothing wands deliver perfect milk at the right temperature for a smooth cup of coffee.

On the back of the machine there is a 2.1-litre water tank and in the middle of the machine there is a die cast aluminium boiler designed to deliver constant water pressure to the machine.

It even has a cup warming area, a nice touch coffee lovers will appreciate.

The detachable drip tray (with a stainless steel grid and silicone mat) means it is easy to clean as well.

The espresso machine comes with a heavy-duty tamper, a stainless steel milk jug, and single and double shot filters.

 

