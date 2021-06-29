HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS: The Good Guys Snares Hisense Exec For Major Role

By | 29 Jun 2021
The Good Guys has appointed Hisense Australia GM Tania Garonzi as its new Merchandise Director, replacing Biag Capasso as he moves into the Managing Director role.

Garonzi (above, far left) was responsible for the arrival of Chinese brand Hisense into Australia in 2006, and has led its Australian arm for the past 15 years; last year, the company grew TV sales 15 per cent and refrigerator sales 28 per cent year-on-year.

Biag Capasso, The Good Guys.

The move comes as former Good Guys MD Terry Smart moves into the CEO position at JB Hi-Fi, with ex-merchandise director Biag Capasso taking up his old position as part of a major management restructure at JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Capasso hailed Garonzi as the right woman for the job, saying she has done great work managing and growing Hisense in Australia.

“She brings with her successful management skills, respect from within the industry and a strong understanding of how to create plans that benefit both retailers and suppliers for the long term.

“We look forward to Tania coming into The Good Guys as the Merchandise Director, and continuing to lead a strong merchandise team to future success,” he said.

No start date has yet been decided.

