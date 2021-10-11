HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Nintendo Warns: Don’t Peel Protective Cover Off Switch OLED

By | 11 Oct 2021

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on the new Nintendo Switch OLED console, don’t peel off the protective cover.

Unlike Apple products, and numerous other smart devices that come with a thin film of plastic designed to protect retail display units from smudges, the Switch OLED actually comes with an integrated screen protector which acts as an “anti-scattering adhesive film”.

In other words, it’s part of the product, and actually stops the glass screen from shattering and scattering into a million sharp shards.

“Do not peel off the anti-scattering adhesive film from the OLED screen of the console,” Nintendo writes in the Switch OLED’s manual – which you are forgiven if you didn’t read. But it’s best to heed this warning.

