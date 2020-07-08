HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aldi’s Entertainer Special Buys: $699 4K TV & More

By | 8 Jul 2020
On Saturday 18th July Aldi will kick off its ‘Entertainer’ edition of Special Buys, which will include a 65-inch 4K UHD Android TV from Bauhn for $699, as well as a range of TV accessories.

Aldi is selling this Bauhn TV for $100 less than they did last year. Powered by Android software, this 65-inch TV has numerous built-in apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, and Twitch.

It comes with a smart Bauhn remote, which integrates with Google Assistant, allowing users to navigate their TV via voice commands if they wish.

Aldi 4K UHD, 65″ TV ($699)

Aldi is also selling the new, popular style of detachable soundbars for $129.

This soundbar can function as one single unit (sitting underneath your TV), or it can be split in half for a surround sound layout. It has 100W RMS output, Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a remote control.

Aldi Soundbar ($129)

The $69.99 TV wall bracket can mount a TV onto a flat wall or at the corner of the room for easy, multiple-angle viewing (with 120° pan motion). The tilt angle is also adjustable.

Made of tough steel, the bracket has a max load of 50kg and can fit most TVs up to 70 inches. It also supports up to 800 x 400 mm VESA hole pattern.

Aldi will be offering a smaller TV as well – a 40-inch FHD TV that supports the Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Videop apps for $319.

In terms of earphones, Sony’s WIC310 wireless earphones will be on sale for $39.99. These have Bluetooth connectivity, a connector strap that sits behind the neck, up to 15 hours of battery life, magnetic earbuds, hands-free calling, and voice assistant compatibility.

Sony WIC310 Wireless Earphones ($39.99)

Other products in the Entertainer Special Buys include an outdoor antenna kit ($49.99); smart outdoor camera with Full HD ($99.99); an unlocked Nokia 2.2, 16GB smartphone ($119); four-way surge protector ($24.99); cable and powerboard tidy unit ($11.99); and entertainment unit.

These products will only be available while stocks last. Aldi also provides a 60-day satisfaction guarantee returns policy.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
