At the 2023 Tokyo Game Show that finished last weekend, BenQ, a projection technology Taiwanese company, showcased three new 4K gaming projectors.

The models are said to be designed based on the X3000i gaming projector from BenQ and feature a 4LED light source with high brightness, a detail enhancement engine for gaming, various game modes with low input lag (four for the X3100i and three for the X300G and X500i), and CinematicColor and CinematicSound technologies to enhance the immersion of projected gaming.

The X300G and X500i are short-throw models that can project large images from a short distance.

The brightness ratings of the ANSI lumens are: 3,300 for the X3100i, 2,000 for the X300G, and 2,200 for the X500i.

Additionally, all models are smart projectors certified by Google with built-in Netflix and Chromecast and can project diagonal images up to 150 inches.

They also support HDR through BenQ’s HDR-PRO technology, which uses SSI Dynamic Black and HDR tone mapping techniques to improve contrast and colour.

The X3100i projector can display the full range of colours in the DCI-P3 colour space, used for digital cinema and video production. The X300G and X500i projectors can display most of the colours in the DCI-P3 colour space, but not all. They can also display almost all the colours in the Rec. 709 colour space, which is used for high-definition television and web video.

“Boasting authentic 4K HDR visual quality and minimal input lag, these projectors are the ultimate platform for an immersive AAA gaming experience in various settings,” said Houston Wei, Senior Director of BenQ North America.

“The flagship X3100i redefines the ultimate dream gaming room standard without compromise. The X500i transforms any compact space into gaming hubs, and the X300G projector empowers gamers to establish gaming centers within their personal space.”

The upcoming X Series X3100i will be launched in Australia with this pricing: X3100i for $2,399, X300G for $1,799, and X500i for $1,699. Retailers will be announced shortly.