A reviewer has just put the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone through a durability test, facing scratch, scraping, burning, and bend tests.

“With Google promising seven years of updates, I hope their hardware can handle seven years’ worth of use,” the reviewer said. “In order to find that out, today we’ll inflict seven years’ worth of abuse.”

The initial scratch test proved the display isn’t as resistant as Apple’s Ceramic Shield display, but it does perform at the same level as other tempered glass smartphones.

Going up against a box cutter and naked flame, the Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.7 inch display ended up defeated.

Although when it came to the bending test, the phone beat out the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro. There was no caving in, and the back glass remained intact.

The antenna lines of the phone stood up, which suggests Google did something to strengthen that area.

So, in terms of durability, the Pixel 8 Pro did better than expected, but the reviewer has a point wondering if the device will last seven years.