HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Does The Pixel 8 Pro Handle The Bend Test?

Does The Pixel 8 Pro Handle The Bend Test?

By | 16 Oct 2023

A reviewer has just put the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone through a durability test, facing scratch, scraping, burning, and bend tests. 

“With Google promising seven years of updates, I hope their hardware can handle seven years’ worth of use,” the reviewer said. “In order to find that out, today we’ll inflict seven years’ worth of abuse.” 

The initial scratch test proved the display isn’t as resistant as Apple’s Ceramic Shield display, but it does perform at the same level as other tempered glass smartphones. 

Going up against a box cutter and naked flame, the Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.7 inch display ended up defeated. 

Although when it came to the bending test, the phone beat out the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro. There was no caving in, and the back glass remained intact.  

The antenna lines of the phone stood up, which suggests Google did something to strengthen that area.  

So, in terms of durability, the Pixel 8 Pro did better than expected, but the reviewer has a point wondering if the device will last seven years.  



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Patent ‘Pretender” Sonos See Shares Tumble As Competitors Go After Them
Google To Fight Against EU
Google Moves Quickly To Go After “Patent Troll” Sonos After Court Win
Google’s Chromebook Plus Laptops Gain Webcams
Sonos Slammed By Judge Over Dodgy Patents After Loss To Google
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Uber Prices To Rise
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
Microsoft Acquired Activision, Now What?
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
Australia Fines X $600,000
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
Western Digital & Japan’s Kioxia Tipped To Merge
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
Netflix To Open Its Own Stores
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uber Prices To Rise
Latest News
/
October 16, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Uber has revealed that ride-sharing prices will rise by 60% for passengers, and 85% for delivery fees under the Albanese...
Read More