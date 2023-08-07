HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Radio Is Booming Despite Some Retailers Turning Off

Radio Is Booming Despite Some Retailers Turning Off

By | 7 Aug 2023

Radio is alive and well and growing despite some retailers pushing radio sales down the pecking order especially when it comes to shelf space.

A new Deloitte Access Economics reveals that around 17 million Australians listen to commercial radio and audio each year.

Audience numbers have grown by almost 14% in the five years to 2023.

Commercial radio is freely available, in contrast to many other modern forms of entertainment.

They claim that with consumer prices rising by 7% in the 12 months to March 2023 and cost of living pressures increasing, it is especially important for Australians to have access to entertainment which is free to access and available right across the country.

It also appears that consumers still like listening via a radio vs an online stream of a radio station.

When consumers were questioned about their preferences the report revealed that respondents listened to radio included tuning into broadcast radio (77 per cent), online radio (30 per cent) and catching up on podcasts (14 per cent).

The report, entitled Connecting Communities: The Economic and Social Contribution to Commercial Radio and Audio in Australia, surveyed 1000 Australians and showed the increase in the past five years was approximately 14 per cent.

Industry body Commercial Radio and Audio chair Ciaran Davis said the results proved radio’s longevity after the industry last week celebrated 100 years in Australia.

“It has adapted to new trends, new technologies and we make sure our content is available wherever audiences want to consume it,” said Mr Davis, who is also the chief executive of ARN Media.

“Live radio is being consumed as much as ever if not more and we are reaching over 12 million people a week which has increased every year over the last 10 years,” he said.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Australia Takes The Lead In Digital Audio Listening, Radio Continues Thriving
Caholm Scores Points With Melbourne Sponsorship Deal
Sangean’s MMR-99 Outdoor Radio Is Built For The Rugged Edge
Pure Audio Launch All In One Listening Experience With Evoke
Wearables Key To Aussie Radio Ratings Overhaul
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

‘X’ To Live Stream Musk / Zuckerberg Fight
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
David Jones Enters $1bn Advertising Market W/ New Premium In-Store Ads
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
‘X’ To Pay Legal Bills of Those ‘Unfairly Treated’ for Posting on Platform
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
IPhone 15 To Launch Mid September
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
Specs Leaked For Motorola Moto G54
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘X’ To Live Stream Musk / Zuckerberg Fight
Latest News
/
August 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Elon Musk’s proposed cage fight against Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is now confirmed to be live-streaming over ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). The...
Read More