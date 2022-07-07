HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 7 Jul 2022

Android users have been told that they need to update to the latest version of Google Chrome immediately to fix a vulnerability with a “high” severity rating.

Whilst Google has said that it won’t speak publicly about the issue until the update has been downloaded and installed by majority of users, vulnerabilities that have a high severity could allow malicious programs and hackers to claim control of your device, according to media publication MakeUseOf (MUO).

The issue has reportedly been connected to Web RTC, which enables the sharing of data including voice and video. It is typically used by developers to create apps that recognize video and speech.

Making the issue worse, is that Chrome cannot be removed from Android devices. The RTC issue as a result, has become the target of malicious attackers. Google have said “an attack for CVE-2022-2294 exists in the wild,” where CVE is Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, and the number is Chrome’s identifier.

To update the app, follow these steps.

  1. Open the Google Play Store
  2. Go to Manage Apps and Devices
  3. Click ‘See Details’ under Updates Available
  4. If an update is available, install it.
  5. Once installed, go to Settings > Apps > See all apps > Chrome and make sure that you have version 103.0.5060.71 installed.


