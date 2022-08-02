Spotify is set to roll out separate play and shuffle buttons for it’s premium subscribers, replacing the current 2-in-1 button that the app currently features on playlists and artist pages.

Announced in a post on their ‘For The Record’ blog, Spotify announced the change would appear on iOS and Android “worldwide over the coming weeks.”

“This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to. Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered.”

Being the most popular music streaming platform in the world, with over 350 million users and 150 million paid subscribers, this seems like a simple change that should have come long ago.

“We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason,” said Adele in a tweet she posted last year when the Shuffle Button was removed as the default last year.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Now, both the Shuffle and Play Buttons will be displayed for premium users. Free users will still have shuffle as the default, something the company has enforced on free users since its launch.