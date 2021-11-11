Australia’s leading stevedore DP World Australia has issued a blistering statement taking aim at the ACCC’s annual Stevedoring Monitoring Report, which quoted a report that ranked Australian ports among the very worst in the world.

DP World said it is “surprised at the weight attributed to the inaugural IHS Markit report on global port performance”, which the ACCC referenced.

The findings from IHS Markit “requires further scrutiny” according to DP World, faulting the criteria used to measure port performance and stevedores performances in those ports.

DP World also claims that during the pandemic, “Australian ports have outperformed many other international container ports”, all of which have been hit by increased demand and long waiting times.

“The industry has seen, in the period since the report data was collected, that waiting times of vessels for an available berth has grown significantly at some international ports,” DP World Australia CEO, Andrew Adam said.

“Additionally, some Asian ports have entirely shut down in the past year, causing major disruption to global shipping schedules and supply chains. To ensure an appropriate representation of data in future releases from IHS Markit, the report should reflect the time ships are at anchor outside ports awaiting a berth, and not just ‘time on berth’.”

DP World also points out that Australian ports have “historically achieved low waiting times at anchor, due to excess berth capacity at all Australian Container Terminals, as compared globally, due in part to the investment of both Port Owners and Stevedores.”