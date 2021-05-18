HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australian Market Galloping, Says Payments House Square

Australian Market Galloping, Says Payments House Square

By | 18 May 2021
,

Payments technology outfit Square is planning a major hiring spree Down Under, after seeing Australia emerge as its fastest-growing international growth area.

Chief financial officer Amrita Ahuja at the weekend told The Australian Financial Review that Square’s Australian operation was a standout performer.

“Australia is now our biggest market internationally,” she said, adding that the company had more than doubled its growth Down Under in the first quarter.

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31 reached US$5.06 billion (A$6.5 billion), up 266 per cent for the quarter. This was said to have been at least partly spurred by the recent surge in the value of bitcoin.

Ahuja said Square wants to help artists grow their revenue base and believed it was well placed to do this.

“Artists have been underserved with tools, with software, and with mechanisms to interact with fans and grow their revenue base,” she said.

Bitcoin transactions through Square’s Cash App are said to have soared this year. The company also says it has about five percent of its cash invested in bitcoin.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Tyro To Buy Medipass
Zeller Fires New Salvo As Payments War Heats
Jay-Z Closes Deal To Sell Tidal To Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey
Payment Platforms Seek Merger
ACCC Puts Foot Down On Visa Debit Rates
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EufyCam Users Hit With Severe Privacy Breaches
Camera Connected Home Industry
/
May 18, 2021
/
Amazon To Make $9 Billion Offer For MGM
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 18, 2021
/
Cyberattacks Cost Businesses Tens Of Thousands Each Year
Cybersecurity
/
May 18, 2021
/
Acrobat Launches Zero-Day Patch
Adobe
/
May 18, 2021
/
UK Begins Huawei Rip-Out
China Ban Huawei Latest News
/
May 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EufyCam Users Hit With Severe Privacy Breaches
Camera Connected Home Industry
/
May 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In a troubling development, users of Anker’s EufyCam have been reporting they are able to gain access to strangers’ camera...
Read More