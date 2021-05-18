Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket has failed to reach orbit after suffering an unexpected engine shutdown mid-flight on Saturday.

The mission lost its payload of two satellites on what was Electron’s 20th launch.

It marked the company’s second mission failure in less than a year.

Electron, a six-story tall rocket with two booster stages, lifted off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

The mission aimed to send a pair of Earth observation satellites for BlackSky into orbit but two and a half minutes into flight, the rocket’s second stage booster separated and then shut down.

The company said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the cause of the launch failure.