HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > FTC Could Bring Charges Against Amazon

FTC Could Bring Charges Against Amazon

By | 7 Sep 2023

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could possibly sue Amazon later this month over the company failing to offer concessions in order to settle antitrust claims.

The lawsuit is expected to target several topics including the company’s logistics program, Fulfillment by Amazon, website pricing from third party sellers, and could suggest “structural remedies” that could break the company up.

 

The antitrust concerns started during Donald Trump’s administration, when Amazon, Meta, Google, and Apple were investigated by the government for allegedly breaking antitrust law.

Amazon was criticised for reportedly favouring its products and disfavouring outside sellers, as well as other allegations, and have continued to deny the allegations.

Both Amazon and the regulator declined to comment but Amazon’s shares climbed 63% this year, and edged 0.4% lower in extended trading.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Ecovacs To Launch Its 1st Robotic Lawn Mower In AUS
Google Leaks Point to Android 14 Delay & New Pixel 8 Colours
iPhone 15 Camera Specifications Revealed
Google To Pull Play Movies App From Android TV Soon
Meta And LG Partner Up For 2025 VR Headset
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NEW ASUS 32″ QD OLED Monitor Revealed
Latest News
/
September 7, 2023
/
GS1 CEO Asks Retailers To Implement QR Codes To Build Trust
Latest News
/
September 7, 2023
/
Ultimate Ears Takes On Sonos With New EPICBOOM Speaker
Latest News
/
September 7, 2023
/
Amid Controversy, Bill Gates’ Foundation Bets $95 Million On Bud Light
Latest News
/
September 7, 2023
/
Ecovacs To Launch Its 1st Robotic Lawn Mower In AUS
Latest News
/
September 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NEW ASUS 32″ QD OLED Monitor Revealed
Latest News
/
September 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
ASUS has revealed a 32 inch QD-OLED monitor, a move that will see them take on Samsung in the gaming...
Read More