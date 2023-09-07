The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could possibly sue Amazon later this month over the company failing to offer concessions in order to settle antitrust claims.

The lawsuit is expected to target several topics including the company’s logistics program, Fulfillment by Amazon, website pricing from third party sellers, and could suggest “structural remedies” that could break the company up.

The antitrust concerns started during Donald Trump’s administration, when Amazon, Meta, Google, and Apple were investigated by the government for allegedly breaking antitrust law.

Amazon was criticised for reportedly favouring its products and disfavouring outside sellers, as well as other allegations, and have continued to deny the allegations.

Both Amazon and the regulator declined to comment but Amazon’s shares climbed 63% this year, and edged 0.4% lower in extended trading.