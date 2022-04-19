Aussie Broadband has announced the appointment of Matthew Kusi-Appauh as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Kusi-Appauh joined the telco in 2016, and was promoted to GM of Marketing in 2018.

Managing Director Phil Britt said that Kusi-Appauh will bring strategic, technical and management competencies to the newly-created role.

“Kusi has been an important figure in our leadership team for a number of years, demonstrating a passionate commitment to achieving strategic business outcomes,” Britt said.

“He has played a huge role in helping to grow our customer base and transform Aussie Broadband into a household brand.

Chair of Aussie Broadband, Adrian Fitzpatrick, said: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire team that we have every confidence that Kusi has the skills and expertise for this critical role within the company.”

Kusi-Appauh will lead the integration of Aussie Broadband’s recently acquired Over The Wire into the business..

“I’m very proud to work for Aussie Broadband and take on this new role,” he said.

“I know just how committed our team are to delivering a game-changing experience for customers, and I’m incredibly excited to be setting us up for the next phase of our growth journey.”

Aussie Broadband shares jumped 4.17 per cent after news of the appointment, hitting $5.99 at 3:15pm.