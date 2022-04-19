In response to the growing success of the foldable smartphone market, HP have reportedly joined the ranks of companies looking to capitalize on the market. Foldable laptops refer to the actual display being foldable, rather than the laptop itself, as laptops obviously already do that.

According to South Korean media publication The Elec, the laptop HP are developing features a 17” foldable OLED display. This would likely be accompanied by a software keyboard or an attachable physical keyboard.

According to the report, HP are acquiring 10,000 flexible OLED displays from LG and SK IE Technology, that are made of a thin polyimide film, the same material used in the original Galaxy Z Fold.

Foldable laptops already do exist, debuting with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which had issues with a cramped layout. The Asus ZenBook 17 Fold and Samsung Flex Note made use of bigger 17” displays which seemed to fix the issue. HP are going down a similar path.

The foldable laptop market blurs the lines between laptop and tablet more than they already have been with devices such as the Surface Pro. While the foldable laptop market is in very early stages, the success of the foldable smartphone is likely to encourage more and more to develop their own devices.