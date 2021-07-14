HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
JBL Caught Up In Headphone fight

By | 14 Jul 2021

Catch, cheap, Click Frenzy bargains, really how about the Aldi specials, that appear to clean up all the questionable marketing sruiked by retailers, who like to put it about that they are discount trader of consumer electronics when the product they are selling are actually more expensive than what other retailers such as Aldi are selling the same product for.

Take the JBL Live 650BTNC headphones, Catch is spruiking them as a bargain at $129 this is despite Aldi flogging the same headphones for $79 in their latest catalogue.
These headphones at JBL Direct are $279 while Bing Lee is flogging them for $149.

As for the Iconic online store where goods are never cheap the price of the Aldi $79-dollar JBL headphones is $199.

On Amazon a white pair of these award winning JBL headphones is selling for $121 which is still

The big question now is how much margin is there actually in quality headphones.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
