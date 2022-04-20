HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Audio Pro Release The C5 MK II

By | 20 Apr 2022

Audio Pro have launched their follow up to the small but powerful C5 speaker, the C5 MK II, now featuring support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.

The new feature allows the C5 MK II to connect to a user’s smart home network, with multi-room audio support via AirPlay 2 and the ability to connect via Google Home with Google Cast.

While the previous C5 had Spotify Connect, it was restricted to Audio Pro’s multi room support.

Credit: Audio Pro

Alongside these new features, Audio Pro have also added preset buttons to the C5 MKII, similar to the ones found on the bigger C10 MKII.

The C5 MKII also borrows power capabilities of the C10MK II, although there hasn’t been a speaker upgrade from the original C5, still featuring a pair of 0.75-inch tweeters and a 4-inch sub. This comes as no issue, as the original C5 was already celebrated as an industry leader in wireless speaker sound quality. However, it will still need to be plugged in as there is no internal battery, an interesting choice seeing as it has a built-in leather carry handle.

The Audio Pro C5 MKII is available for purchase via the Audio Pro website and will cost around A$496 (3500 KR).


