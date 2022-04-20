Samsung has taken almost a quarter of the global smartphone market, with its refreshed portfolio bucking an otherwise slow quarter.

Worldwide smartphone shipments fell 11 per cent towards the first quarter of 2022, as inflation and “sluggish seasonal demand” combined.

Samsung jumped from 19 per cent share in the December quarter to take 24 per cent. Demand for Apple’s iPhone 13 saw it secure 15 per cent of the market.

“Samsung ramped up production of its popular A series to compete aggressively in the mid-to-low-end segment while refreshing its 2022 portfolio, including its flagship Galaxy S22 series,” said Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia.

“While Chinese vendors are still suffering supply constraints at the low end, their global expansion is being hampered by a slowdown in their home market.”

Canalys VP Mobility Nicole Peng feels the market was held back by an unsettled business environment.

“Markets saw a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, though minimal hospitalisations and high vaccination rates helped normalise consumer activity quickly,” he explains.

“Vendors face major uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s rolling lockdowns and the threat of inflation. All this added to traditionally slow seasonal demand.

“Vendors must equip themselves to respond quickly to emerging opportunities and risks while staying focused on their long-term strategic plans.

“The good news is that the painful component shortages might improve sooner than expected, which will certainly help relieve cost pressures.”