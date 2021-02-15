Melbourne based distributor Audio Active is set to reap the benefit of a direction shift by Sony Australia as they to go after the custom install pro market in Australia.

ChannelNews understands that Sony Australia is consolidating their Pro business with Audio Active, with the market set to get access to new top end TV’s customised for the custom install market.

Recently Sony Electronics revealed two new display choices for professionals – the 100-inch FW-100BZ40J and a 32-inch FW-32BZ30J.

These new models now include a new feature called Pro Mode that allows installers to configure customized settings, IP control and mirroring functionality.

Another big benefit is that the new Sony displays come with the new upgraded XR processor found in Sony Bravia TV’s, this processor has been configured to deliver superior 4K resolution.

The processor employs cognitive intelligence which can cross-analyse an array of elements being delivered to the display screen including image and audio.

The new model is capable of delivering 600-nit (typical)/940-nit (peak) by the Full Array Local Dimming backlight, this is an excellent solution for instore or outdoor display screens.

The FW-32BZ30J features the X1 Processor to deliver a 4K picture. The displays’ TRILUMINOS technology provides a wide range of colours for more natural and realistic images even for small huddle spaces.

The System on a Chip (SoC) platform and Android TV OS capability enables applications to run more efficiently.

“With displays coming to the forefront as a way to visually connect with people and communicate critical information, we’ve expanded our dynamic line-up of BRAVIA displays to include two new sizes that bookend our existing offerings by accommodating the need for small-scale and large options,” said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics. “These two new displays combine unrivalled imagery, a powerful new SoC platform for a better user experience, customized setting modes and a new design optimized for professionals.”

The new Professional Bravia displays have a unified B2B platform, ensuring customers and systems integrators can install the displays with the same user interface.

Additionally, both models support 5GHz Wi-Fi access point and also offer a built-in “soft AP” for directly connecting wireless devices to the display.

New IP control capability allows easy installation through support of key partners, including Crestron, Extron and Kramer.

Additionally, Sony’s BRAVIA displays are, reportedly, the only professional displays that feature integrated mirroring functionality through both Chromecast built-in™ and Apple AirPlay 2. With AirPlay 2, users can stream, control, and share content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to the display.

The FW-100BZ40J’s four-side robust aluminium bezels are symmetrical, while the carrying handle provides ease of mobility.

The FW-32BZ30J features a cable-management structure.

The 100-inch FW-100BZ40J and 32-inch FW-32BZ30J are planned to be available in Australia mid-year.