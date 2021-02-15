Smeg Australia managing director, Jim Kalotheos has been dumped as the CEO of Smeg.

Smeg Italy told retailers via an email earlier today that Kalothos, was no long involved in the Australian subsidiary with staff “stunned by the decision.

The exit came after a leading Smeg fridge was earlier today slammed by Choice, Australia’s leading consumer advocacy group who described the $3,990 Smeg cult fridge as one of the worst fridges ever sold in Australia.

Last year Kalotheos refused to discuss issues involving his former marketing manager Olivia Anderson after ChannelNews revealed that there were concerns regarding her former role at Fisher & Paykel.

We questioned Kalothos at the time he responded claiming in an email “Many thanks for bringing this to my attention. On my return from my overseas business trip, I received an anonymous letter regarding Olivia Anderson and point by point information in accordance with your note”.

“All of our inquiries reveal that there is absolutely no substance to the anonymous allegations. Matter of fact we are treating them as ‘malicious’ in nature and respectfully request that you cease pursuing them accordingly”.

Shortly afterwards Anderson exited the Company and is now the General Manager of Marketing at Leading Edge.

Now Kalothos has suddenly exited the Company with no explanation given for his sudden departure which comes as Smeg faces a new drama after the big European appliance maker’s cult brand fridge was described earlier today as one of the “worst fridges ever tested” by Choice after an extensive review of the Companies refrigerator offerings which is often featured alongside the Companies extensive range of ovens cooktop and overpriced small appliances.

Fraught with issues one big standout was the way that the Smeg fridge managed temperature control with Choice reviewers claiming, “If you buy this fridge, you’ll need to constantly adjust the settings as the seasons change, or even if there are significant day-to-day changes in the area you live in,”.

“We’ve seen some epic fridge fails in the past, but nothing like this” they said.

The dodgy fridge was exposed after an independent lab tests when the 510-litre unit scored a “truly chilling” 0 in their temperature test.

Ashley Iredale of Choice said “You get a 1950s-style aesthetic… but you’ll also get ’50s performance to match. It’s even more appalling when you consider that it costs a whopping $3,990”.

As well as being “very expensive to run”, warns Ashley, the Smeg’s biggest sin was its terrible cooling performance and how that affects your food.

Choice said, ‘Put simply, that means food won’t last as long and you’ll need to buy it more often”.

They also claimed that the $3,99o fridge was oversized for its actual capacity. “Towering over two metres high, this Smeg fridge is massive and much bigger than similar capacity fridges” according to Ash.