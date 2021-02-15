Amazon and Bunnings Warehouse have topped the list for online Aussie retail traffic in Q4 of 2020, with Amazon website visits up by 55 million compared to Q4 2019.

While Bunnings had dominated the “COVID quarter” – Q2 2020 – Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales helped push Amazon over the top in the Christmas quarter. The 55-million-visit increase represented a 75 per cent spike year over year for the ecommerce giant, according to data from online visibility management and SaaS Digital Marketing platform Semrush.

Online retail traffic spiked in October, dropping in November and then picking back up in December. Tech websites pulled almost double the traffic of department stores, with JB Hi-Fi and Microsoft appearing in the top ten sites; JB Hi-Fi traffic increased by more than 10 million quarter over quarter, while Microsoft enjoyed a year-on-year increase of 77 per cent.

According to Semrush Head of Communications Fernando Angulo, the data showed massive demand for home products.

“There were also significant increases YoY for bargain sites Kogan and Catch as well as cost-effective value stores Supercheap Auto, Chemist Warehouse and Kmart.

“Aside from tech, Aussies were stocking up on activities and items for around the house during the 2020 Christmas quarter, with electronics, outdoor, and homeware items experiencing the largest shifts year-on-year,” he said.

Following Amazon and Bunnings, Kmart, Woolworths, JB Hi-Fi, Microsoft, Big W, Ozbargain, Coles, and Officeworks – in descending order – rounded out the top ten.