HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Audio Active Loses Brand Due To COVID-19

Audio Active Loses Brand Due To COVID-19

By | 15 Jun 2020
, , ,

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking their toll on the audio industry worldwide – Australian distributor Audio Active has confirmed that the US-based Hi-Fi brand Emotiva will no longer be supporting any overseas wholesale distribution markets.

According to Emotiva, the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a lack of product availability to support the growth of the Australian market.

Bruce Thierbach, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Audio Active Australia, said: “Over the past months we have seen sporadic supply and fragmented communication from the company which can lead to miscommunication to our Australian dealer network. This is not an ideal way to manage ongoing growth forecasted and support for any brand.”

It is unclear whether Emotiva will sell direct to customers in Australia via their US site.

Alongside supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 crisis, there has also been a surge in demand for audio visual products.

“Over the past months we have seen major growth in the Audio Visual category, which has had an effect on supply of all products. It is unfortunate this will be the last we see of this range of Audio product available for local distribution in the Australian market,” Thierbach said.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , , ,
You may also like
While Canton Fair Goes Online, COMPUTEX 2020 Is Cancelled
Telstra Selling Off $300-Million Pitt St Property
Seven To Save $87 Million Under New Broadcast Deal With AFL
JB HI-FI CEO Expects WFH Trend To Stay
Global Smartphone Sales Fell 20% In Q1
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

While Canton Fair Goes Online, COMPUTEX 2020 Is Cancelled
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 15, 2020
/
Bowers & Wilkins Shops Buyers, Sound United Stick Their Hand Up
Finance Industry Latest News
/
June 15, 2020
/
TCL Patents Smartphone With Under-Screen Selfie Camera
Latest News Smart Phones TCL
/
June 15, 2020
/
New PS5 Spider-Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 15, 2020
/
Seven Rejects Oaktree Capital’s Offer To Buy Debt
Content Latest News Media
/
June 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

While Canton Fair Goes Online, COMPUTEX 2020 Is Cancelled
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
One of the largest annual trade events on the ICT and IoT industry, COMPUTEX 2020 has been cancelled, with event...
Read More