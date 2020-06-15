Audio Active Loses Brand Due To COVID-19

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking their toll on the audio industry worldwide – Australian distributor Audio Active has confirmed that the US-based Hi-Fi brand Emotiva will no longer be supporting any overseas wholesale distribution markets.

According to Emotiva, the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a lack of product availability to support the growth of the Australian market.

Bruce Thierbach, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Audio Active Australia, said: “Over the past months we have seen sporadic supply and fragmented communication from the company which can lead to miscommunication to our Australian dealer network. This is not an ideal way to manage ongoing growth forecasted and support for any brand.”

It is unclear whether Emotiva will sell direct to customers in Australia via their US site.

Alongside supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 crisis, there has also been a surge in demand for audio visual products.

“Over the past months we have seen major growth in the Audio Visual category, which has had an effect on supply of all products. It is unfortunate this will be the last we see of this range of Audio product available for local distribution in the Australian market,” Thierbach said.