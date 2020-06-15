While Canton Fair Goes Online, COMPUTEX 2020 Is Cancelled

One of the largest annual trade events on the ICT and IoT industry, COMPUTEX 2020 has been cancelled, with event organisers postponing the trade fair until 2021.

COMPUTEX organisers Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA) cited the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as the cause for the cancellation.

Previously, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers had pushed COMPUTEX back to 28th-30th September 2020, from early June 2020. The next COMPUTEX fair is now scheduled to take place on 1st-5th June 2021 in Taipei.

Last year COMPUTEX hosted 1,685 exhibitors and attracted 42,495 attendees from 171 countries.

In the meantime, TAITRA has launched a series of online events, including #COMPUTEX Online Talks, where key executives from Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Supermicro, Deltra Electronics and more shared tech trends on AI and 5G (the livestream was watched by more than 400,000).

On 29th June Taiwan Trade Show’s YouTube channel will host #InnoVEXOnlineDemo, where start-ups will showcase their new products and technologies. In September organises will launch the COMPUTEX Online 2D Exhibition, which will display exhibitors’ products and services online.

Meanwhile, the 2020 China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will be hosted online only, from today until the 24th June. As part of its virtual event, Canton Fair is running 24-hour livestreams of 1,779 exhibitors.