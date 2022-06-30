HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Atari Celebrates 50th With 90-Game Collection

By | 30 Jun 2022

Atari, the pixelised grandfather of the gaming industry, turns 50 this year, and has announced a massive 90-game collection coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC and even Atari’s own VCS.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will feature games spanning the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, ST, Jaguar and Lynx, and will be overseen by Digital Eclipse, who helmed a similar collection of Street Fighter classics.

“When it comes to emulation or bringing classics back or doing really any sort of remastering or reimagining, I don’t know if there’s anybody who does it better than Digital Eclipse, so they were always our first choice,” Atari CEO Wade Rosen said.

The company is yet to share the massive list of games appear, or a release date, but the collection will feature six new “retro-inspired” titles.


