HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Co Offering 10Gbps Business Plans

NBN Co Offering 10Gbps Business Plans

By | 30 Jun 2022

NBN Co has announced that, from today, ultrafast ethernet plans will be available to around 900,000 business across the country.

Retailers servicing NBNs 304 ‘Business Fibre Zones’ in metro and regional Australia will now be able to offer plans of up to 10Gbps.

NBN says that around two-thirds of locations will be eligible for the services, which will be delivered within 50 days,  with no upfront installation costs.

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so too does the NBN business offering,” said NBN Co general manager for business customer experience Steve O’Rourke.

“We expect demand for higher speed services to grow over time, as businesses further invest in technologies that require reliable, secure, high-speed broadband connectivity, including those in regional areas.”

It is hoped this will help businesses in regional areas better compete with their city counterparts.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
NBN Accuses Telstra Of Using TPG To Breach Monopoly Laws
NBN Co Increases Wages, Scraps Bonuses
Regional Broadband Still Lags Behind: ACCC
NBN Opens FTTP Access To 160,000 Premises
ACCC Green Lights TPG Telecom Split
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Channel 7 Launches Court Action To Cancel $450M Cricket Deal
Latest News
/
June 30, 2022
/
LG Leaps Into The Fitness Market
Latest News
/
June 30, 2022
/
Gladys Berejiklian Breaks Silence To Slam Telstra-TPG Deal
Latest News
/
June 30, 2022
/
Samsung Announce Rugged Smartphone
Latest News
/
June 30, 2022
/
Uniden Releases UHF Handheld Radio With Instant Replay
Latest News
/
June 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Channel 7 Launches Court Action To Cancel $450M Cricket Deal
Latest News
/
June 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Channel 7 has launched Federal Court action against Cricket Australia in a move to cancel its $450 million television rights...
Read More