NBN Co has announced that, from today, ultrafast ethernet plans will be available to around 900,000 business across the country.

Retailers servicing NBNs 304 ‘Business Fibre Zones’ in metro and regional Australia will now be able to offer plans of up to 10Gbps.

NBN says that around two-thirds of locations will be eligible for the services, which will be delivered within 50 days, with no upfront installation costs.

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so too does the NBN business offering,” said NBN Co general manager for business customer experience Steve O’Rourke.

“We expect demand for higher speed services to grow over time, as businesses further invest in technologies that require reliable, secure, high-speed broadband connectivity, including those in regional areas.”

It is hoped this will help businesses in regional areas better compete with their city counterparts.