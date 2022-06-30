Speculation over a mid-September release of AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 desktop processors is picking up steam, however the chip may already be finished and ready to go.

The rumor, which originated from DigiTimes, says that the company is looking to release their next-gen processors in September to give their current Ryzen 5000 inventories time to sell. AMD currently have excess stock of the Ryzen 5000 series and want to clear it out before demand plummets as the new range is announced.

An analysis of this report by TechRadar points out that the company’s wait for Ryzen 5000 to sell is an indication that the new chip may be ready.

The Ryzen 7000 range is expected to be an absolute powerhouse, built upon a brand-new Zen 4 architecture. Early leaks from known tipster Moore’s Law is Dead suggest that the new chips will offer a significant step up in power, and that the company have very much understated the single-threaded abilities of the new processors.

As Darren Alllan of TechRadar points out, a release of Ryzen 7000 before Intel release their 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU’s is rather important for the company. The Ryzen 5000 range feels rather outdated now, so a release before Intel would put them back in the fight for CPU supremacy.

Raptor lake is expected to launch in October, meaning if the September rumours are true, AMD will beat Intel to the punch.

AMD are likely to repeat the release format of the previous generation with only a small number of CPU’s available at first. According to a leak from Greymon55, this would be the Ryzen 7950X, 7900X, 7800X and 7600X, the same tiers initially available with the current Ryzen release.