ASUS launched its latest series of ROG gaming laptops, ranging from a 13-inch model to a $5,000, 18-inch beast.

The ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18 are the top of the line machines in this latest release, both featuring Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor, with 8 Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU at 175 W.

The new Strix G16 are equipped with the same 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 has been “redesigned from the ground up”, according to ASUS, with an improved cooling system and full-width heatsink, allowing the 2023 Zephyrus M16 to run 25 watts higher than the previous generation.

It features an Intel Core i9 13900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

M16’s display has also been upgraded to a 16-inch, QHD Nebula HDR Display with Mini-LED, 240Hz refresh rate, 1,024 dimming zones, and 1100 nits of peak brightness.

Cooling is in focus across the entire range of ROG laptops – and indeed, the entire sector.

“Efficient cooling is one of the unsung heroes of gaming laptops, as high-powered hardware with an insufficient cooling capacity means the components won’t boost as high or as long as they should,” ASUS explains.

ROG has brought “two key innovations” to its 2023 range: a larger full-width heatsink — added to this year’s redesigned Zephyrus M16; the Strix 16-inch and 18-inch models have an extra-thick variant of the design — and Tri-Fan Technology, which adds a third fan into the thermal design.

The 2023 Flow X13 (below) features a AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and 32 GB of ultrafast LPDDR5 RAM.

There’s a dedicated MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus which “allows the machine to intelligently route the display signal to get the highest performance in-game, and the best battery life for everything else.”

Liquid metal on the CPU lowers temperatures up to 13° C compared to traditional thermal paste, while chassis is 10mm smaller, while maintaining the 15-inch keyboard layout, and increasing battery capacity from 62 to 75 Wh.

Finally, there’s a brand-new XG Mobile, powered with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, with a maximum TGP of 175 W.

“Unlike other external graphics solutions, which are big and bulky, the compact XG Mobile provides loads of extra ports as well as a significant boost in graphical horsepower while being easily portable for travel and able to quickly dock and transform a Flow machine into a desktop-class experience anywhere,” ASUS explains of the phone.

