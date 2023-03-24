Amazon has announced a new partnership that will bring Dolby Atmos to its massive collection of audiobooks.

This type of immersive, spatial audio is a no-brainer for the audiobook industry, which is become more sonically sophisticated of late.

The Dolby Atmos collection will initially feature 40 of Audible’s most popular Originals, including:

Letters From Camp: Jamie Lee Curtis’s hit series is a heartfelt comedy told through letters written from camp.

Maejor Frequency: a groundbreaking sound experience by renowned music producer and performer, Maejor.

Marrow: Aditi Kapil’s original drama tells the story of an ambitious young audio producer.

Oliver Twist: an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, with an all-star cast including Brian Cox (Succession) as Fagin, among others.

The Prophecy: Featuring a star-studded cast including Emmy Award-winner Kerry Washington and Daniel Dae Kim

The Sandman Act III: The third installment of the New York Times best-selling audio saga, written by Neil Gaiman.

To listen to these titles, you’ll obviously need audio equipment that can handle Dolby Atmos.