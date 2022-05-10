HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ASUS Routers Achieve Highest Security Rating

ASUS Routers Achieve Highest Security Rating

By | 10 May 2022

ASUS have announced that four routers and a mesh Wi-Fi system have attained the highest rating available: level 4 of Singapore’s Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme. The systems that achieved the rating are the TUF Gaming AX5400, TUF Gaming AX3000, RT- AX82U, RT-AX58U and the ASUS ZenWiFi XD6 mesh system.

This achievement comes after Asus also had the Rog Rapture GT-AX11000 and ASUS RT-AX88U achieve the same rating in 2021, bringing the number of their network devices to achieve it within a year to seven.

Tenlong Deng, ASUS corporate Vice President, General Manager of Networking and Wireless Devices Business Unit made the announcement.

“ASUS is proud to be the first router brand to attain CLS level 4, the highest one in the world’s leading Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme

“With more products being tested and awarded CLS, our ongoing efforts to provide trusted, safe and secure networking solutions for our customers have been fully recognized.”

The Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme (CLS) was established by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) as a way of rating consumer smart devices, an issue that became increasingly important with the rapid movement of the smart market.

Level 1 means a product has met the most basic security requirements, while at level 4, the product has passed penetration tests by third parties, assessment of software binaries by third-parties and been developed using Security-by Design principles.

ASUS makes use of their AiProtection Pro technology powered by Trend Micro™ “along with comprehensive network security solutions” to achieve such a high standard of network security.


