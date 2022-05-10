HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Facebook Removes Location-Based Features Due To “Low Usage”

By | 10 May 2022

Facebook has announced that a number of its location-based features will no longer be available from the end of this month.

Nearby Friends, Location History, Time Alerts, and Background Location will all be gone from the platform soon.

“Nearby Friends and Weather alerts will no longer be available after May 31, 2022,” Facebook announced.

“Information you shared that was used for these experiences, including Location History and Background Location, will stop being collected after May 31, 2022, even if you have previously enabled them.”

Users can download their own location history by August 1, after which Facebook will delete this data.

It’s unclear why exactly they are doing this.

Meta spokesperson Emil Vazquez told The Verge via email:

“While we’re deprecating some location-based features on Facebook due to low usage, people can still use Location Services to manage how their location information is collected and used.”

Of course,. discontinuing this features doesn’t mean Facebook will stop tracking and storing information about your every moment.



