Arlo’s new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell will roll out to the public in the middle of the busy Christmas shopping period in December, with a $RRP of $329.

The 180-degree video doorbell, which features a 1:1 aspect ratio, HD video resolution, Wi-Fi connectivity, two-way audio and personalised alerts, is set to hit retail shelves mid-December.

The camera can be hardwired for continuous charging or can be powered by a rechargeable battery and has a number of other features such as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant and the ability for visitors to leave video messages for owners at the door.

Arlo also claims the product captures what traditional video doorbells can’t, with more clarity, wider viewing angle and better security.

“In today’s world, having a smart video doorbell at your front door is more valuable than ever,” said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC.

“Unlike other video doorbells that can lag in response time, our new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell leverages the latest hardware and software advancements for swift, comprehensive monitoring.

Industry-leading picture and audio quality combined with our AI-based subscription service, Arlo Smart, enable complete front door protection. Users can receive smart notifications and secure, simple access via the Arlo App, allowing them to quickly and easily live stream or respond to guests.”

The release will see the Arlo go head to head with the Ring Doorbell, which is facing a barrage of security issues in the USA.