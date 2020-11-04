HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > LG Rollout Puricare Wearable Air Purifier Amid COVID19 Crisis

LG Rollout Puricare Wearable Air Purifier Amid COVID19 Crisis

By | 4 Nov 2020
LG has commenced the global rollout of its innovative ‘PuriCare’ wearable air purifier, following its debut at IFA 2020.

Starting this month, product will beginning rolling out to key regions including Asia, the Middle East, and others.

Australian availibity and pricing is yet to be officially announced.

The LG PuriCare wearable air purifier harnesses two H13 HEPA filters, similar to those found in its residential purifier products.

The product claims to prevent up to 99.95% of harmful airborne matter – bacteria, common allergens and viruses – from entering the respiratory system via dual fans and a patented respiratory sensor.

The product aids users to breathe pure, filtered air in “almost any environment”, with sensors detecting the wearer’s breathing to automatically adjust three-speed DUAL fans for inhalation and exhalation.

With a built in rechargeable battery (820mAh), the device pledges up to eight hours of operation at low speeds, and two hours on the highest setting.

LG affirms the product was designed with extensive ergonomic facial analysis around adult faces, and minimised air leakage around the nose and chin.

The wearable air purifier harnesses LG’s UV nano sanitization technology to eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs in just 30 minutes via UV-C LED lights.

The case also claims to remove moisture from internal components caused by the wearer’s breath.

Offering additional smarts, the product is capable of sending a notification to a user’s smartphone via the LG ThinQ app when filters need replacing.

“PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier was developed to address the growing demand worldwide for products that can improve personal hygiene at a time when it’s needed most,” states Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

“This groundbreaking device offers a new level of portable protection, making it possible for consumers to comfortably breathe clean air on-the-go so they have one less thing to worry about.”

Further information and full product claims are available on LG’s website here.

