Owners of older Arlo products can rest easy with their video doorbells and cameras, as the respected company has changed policy. Where in the past, aging products were expected to lose access to seven-day cloud storage, notifications and future updates, Arlo is now extending coverage rather than roll it back.

While it’s common for companies to cancel their support for older products, owing to the resources and time needed to keep them up to date, and the desire to push new products, Arlo see legacy products as still relevant.

“We listened to feedback and concerns from Arlo users,” Arlo CEO Matthew McRae says. “I personally interacted with many of you and deeply appreciate the viewpoints on where we should make some adjustments.”

These adjustments are totally valid, as they include continued support of seven-day storage, as well as the extension of end-of-life periods for several products, as well as the promise to continue security updates for products a year after they hit their end-of-life date.