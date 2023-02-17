Tesla has issued a recall of 362,758 vehicles over issues with its Full Self-Driving software after federal safety regulators warned it could begin acting erratically around intersections.

The recall impacts 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or pending installation.

The system “may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as travelling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution,” the recall notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website reads.

“In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits.”

Thankfully, this can be remedied with an over-the-air software update, meaning most owners won’t have to physically bring their vehicles anywhere.