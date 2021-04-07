The next model of Apple TV could support 4K at 120Hz, enabling stronger gaming performance, according to the beta code for tvOS 14.5.

Apple news site 9to5Mac found multiple references to “120Hz” and “supports 120Hz” in the PineBoard control system for the upcoming tvOS release, despite the current Apple TV box only supporting 4K at 60Hz due to its HDMI 2.0 output.

The new Apple TV is expected to launch this year, and rumours say it will have more of a gaming focus than previous models; the addition of a HDMI 2.1 port to support 120Hz refresh rates with compatible TVs would seem to bear that out. A new Apple TV remote has also been speculated.

Any new Apple TV would be long overdue, as the most recent model (fifth-generation with 4K) was released in 2017; tipsters said a new model would release last year, but none was announced. The manufacturer’s virtual 2021 WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is slated for June 7 to 11 US Pacific Time, and will include tvOS.