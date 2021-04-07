HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Will Next Apple TV Double As Gaming Machine?

Will Next Apple TV Double As Gaming Machine?

By | 7 Apr 2021
,

The next model of Apple TV could support 4K at 120Hz, enabling stronger gaming performance, according to the beta code for tvOS 14.5.

Apple news site 9to5Mac found multiple references to “120Hz” and “supports 120Hz” in the PineBoard control system for the upcoming tvOS release, despite the current Apple TV box only supporting 4K at 60Hz due to its HDMI 2.0 output.

The new Apple TV is expected to launch this year, and rumours say it will have more of a gaming focus than previous models; the addition of a HDMI 2.1 port to support 120Hz refresh rates with compatible TVs would seem to bear that out. A new Apple TV remote has also been speculated.

Any new Apple TV would be long overdue, as the most recent model (fifth-generation with 4K) was released in 2017; tipsters said a new model would release last year, but none was announced. The manufacturer’s virtual 2021 WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is slated for June 7 to 11 US Pacific Time, and will include tvOS.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Battle For LG Mobile Spoils Kick Off, Chinese Brands To Miss Out
Apple Makes Radical Changes To Siri In iOS 14.5
Dodgy Apple Nobbled Again For Impeding ‘Regulators’
Boost Mobile Now Selling Refurbished Apple Watches & iPads
iOS 15 Reveal Coming In June
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Toshiba Receives Buyout Offer From CVC
Acquirement Industry Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/
Optus Breaks 10Gbps In 5G Test
5G Latest News Optus
/
April 7, 2021
/
Samsung Blows LG Away In First Quarter
Latest News Samsung
/
April 7, 2021
/
LG Smashes Records Despite Mobile Failure
Latest News LG
/
April 7, 2021
/
Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Arlo Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Toshiba Receives Buyout Offer From CVC
Acquirement Industry Latest News
/
April 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Japanese tech company Toshiba has officially confirmed that it has received a buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners. If accepted,...
Read More