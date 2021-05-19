The building was completed in 2000, and houses tech offices and a booming electronics market. Shenzhen is known as a global tech hub, and one of the fasting growing centres of commerce in the world.

The Futian district government launched an immediately emergency response, with a preliminary investigation revealing “no ground cracks in the surrounding area, and no signs of curtain wall panels falling off and causing damage.”

“The specifics and cause of the incident are under further investigation and will be made public in a timely manner,” it said.