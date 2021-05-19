356-Metre Skyscraper Starts Shaking In Tech Hub Shenzhen
The 73-storey SEG Plaza skyscraper was evacuated yesterday after it started to shake, startling shoppers and onlookers in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
There was no seismic activity recorded that would cause such a disturbance. No injuries were reported.
The building was completed in 2000, and houses tech offices and a booming electronics market. Shenzhen is known as a global tech hub, and one of the fasting growing centres of commerce in the world.
The Futian district government launched an immediately emergency response, with a preliminary investigation revealing “no ground cracks in the surrounding area, and no signs of curtain wall panels falling off and causing damage.”
“The specifics and cause of the incident are under further investigation and will be made public in a timely manner,” it said.