Apple’s Ambitious Plans For A Curved, Glass iMac

A recently published patent has revealed that Apple is working on a unique redesigned curved iMac with a base made entirely out of glass.

The details on the innovative patent, titled ‘electronic device with glass housing member,’ was first reported on by Let’s Go Digital. It details the methods of mounting the display in the top of the structure, with various options for a keyboard – whether it be physical, touch screen or a docked MacBook.

But by far the biggest innovation is the ‘transition’ section between the screen and the keyboard, where Apple appears to be working on a curved section that flexes.

If the patent design is correct, it would resolve potential ergonomic issues surrounding the viewing angle of the display.

On the back of the desktop lies a small support piece, but it would be out of sight and to would not affect the ergonomics of the machine.

If the Mac comes with a physical keyboard, it would be removable by the user to ensure a comfortable, convenient for the owner to work in, enabling them with full control.

Despite how exciting this patent and its suggestions are, there is of course no guarantee that the ideas published would make it to the public market.

But considering Samsung and Motorola are already releasing foldable glass smartphones, it would be both smart and sensible for Apple to create and release a device like this to remain relevant and leading in technology.

Apple has declined to comment.