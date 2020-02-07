Telstra Slashes 280 Jobs, Customer Personal Data At Risk

Telstra has announced its cutting an additional 280 jobs, on top of the thousands it has already axed.

The union representing telecommunications workers, CEPU, said the move is devastating for workers and puts customer service and customer’s personal data security at risk.

‘While Telstra continues to cut staff, it’s the workers and customers who are bearing the brunt of it,’ said Shane Murphy, CEPU Communications Division National President.

‘This latest round of job cuts spark concerns not only for the ability for frontline customer service within reasonable timeframes, but even about the protection and security of customers’ private information and data.’

Murphy said Telstra needs to explain to its customers how the company will manage their personal data after the cuts.

‘Telstra needs to come clean to its customers about how it is going to guarantee their personal data is going to remain safe without Australian-based expertise to protect it,’ he said.

‘You can’t simply cut these jobs and expect the service to continue as usual.’

The CEPU says it is working with impacted members during this difficult time. Members are advised to contact the CEPU office with any queries or concerns.