Apple are due to hold their 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on the 6th of June, and if speculation is anything to go by, there should be some pretty notable announcements.

The beginning of the Apple keynote is likely to start with new software announcements including iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9.

Rumours suggest that iOS 16 is getting upgrades to the message’s app, although exactly what those upgrades will be is not yet clear. There will also be changes to the interface due to the hole punch design of the iPhone 14, as well as car crash detection, status bar changes and emergency satellite features.

Gurman also says iOS 16 will introduce an always-on lock screen, something that may not be available in older generations, as well as “widget-like capabilities.

Other features include an updated health app which manages medicine and sleep tracking, as well Apple Pay changes.

With iPadOS 16, Apple are placing an emphasis on multitasking, with a new interface that allows the management of multiple windows that can be adjusted and resized. With this change, Apple hope to make the iPad less of a big smartphone, and more of a laptop alternative.

watchOS 9 will see improvements in terms of battery life, with a new power saving mode that still allows users to use apps, rather than just see the time. Apple are also looking to add Atrial fibrillation detection, as well as improved workout types and metrics. The update will generally also add “significant improvements to watchOS that affect day-to-day operating and navigation.”

On the hardware front, Gurman says Apple are planning to launch new Macs. He originally suggested that the devices would be ready for release in May or June, however this could be delayed due to lockdowns and stock shortages.

A new Mac Pro is thought to be one of the new devices and will make use of the new M2 chips. A WWDC announcement would make sense prior to a later launch, allowing devs to build apps optimized for the new chips.

An Apple AR/VR headset is also thought to be on the cards, although according to Gurman and serial Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, the headset may not be ready for WWDC. Instead, Kuo has suggested it will be launched next year.

Apple have trademarked a “realityOS” operating system with a foreign filing date deadline of June 8 2022. While this does line up with WWDC, it is most likely a coincidence.

Apple’s 33rd WWDC takes place from June 6th to June 10th in the US. For us Aussies, this means a 3:00 AM AEST start on the 7th. You can watch it live down below when it starts.