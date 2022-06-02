A video from Apple insider Sonny Dickson purports to shows four models of the iPhone 14.

The grainy visuals aren’t too convincing, and none of the phones are powered, so it is hard to tell what exactly we are looking at here.

Assuming these models are legit, they don’t display the drastic design changes expected from the iPhone 14.

The video shows the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which all seem to have the same raised rear camera mount as the iPhone 13.

Other than this, we remain in the dark.