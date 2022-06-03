HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Braces For Revenue Drop

Microsoft Braces For Revenue Drop

By | 3 Jun 2022

Microsoft has lowered its forecasts for the current quarter, blaming inflation, economic policies, and the surging US dollar for its muted outlook.

The tech giant revised its expected earnings to US$2.24 per share from previous guidance of US$2.28.

Currency fluctuations will deliver a A$633 million hit on June quarter revenue, which will now be in the ballpark of A$71.46 billion. The company makes roughly half its revenue from overseas.

Microsoft shares dropped 1.8 per cent in mid-morning trading, but have since rebounded 0.79 per cent.

Microsoft updated its outlook “to help investors understand the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange rate movement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 since the forward-looking guidance provided on April 26″.

In April, CFO Amy Hood signalled foreign exchange rates would “decrease total company revenue growth by approximately 2 points”.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Office Issue Exploited By Chinese Government Hackers
Apple Topples Gaming Giants Microsoft And Nintendo
Microsoft Executive Watches ‘VR Porn’ In Front Of Staff
Microsoft ‘Keystone’ Streaming Device Confirmed
Microsoft Try To Keep Staff With Pay Hikes, Stocks
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

De’Longhi Signs With New PR Company
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/
Smartphone Sales To Decline This Year
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/
Network Tens AFL Ambitions Wilting As News Anchor Salary Slashed 50%
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/
COMMENT: All Telstra Wants Is A Monopoly Again, Bugger The Consumer
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/
Mobile Games Spent $192M To Acquire Aussie Users
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

De’Longhi Signs With New PR Company
Latest News
/
June 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
De’Longhi Group Australia has appointed fast growing Sydney public relations company Dialogue PR. Dialogue will work across De’Longhi Group Australia’s...
Read More