M2 Chips Coming To Apple Computers Later This Year

By | 11 Mar 2022

Apple announced a slew of powerful products this week, all powered with its own M1 processor family, but pundits are already pointing towards a release later this year that will feature its upcoming M2 CPU, which will pack more transistors closely together for better performance.

The M1 range is built upon 5nm manufacturing technology, with an ARM-based processor design, whereas it is believed the M2 will new TSMC’s new 4nm process.

The graphics are set to get a boost, up from the seven cores on the M1 GPU to to a nine or 10-core configuration.

As for the products we can expect to see the chip in, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that an M2-powered Mac Mini and MacBook Pro 13-inch and 24-inch iMac are “in development,” while many were surprised that a new MacBook Air wasn’t among the products announced this week



