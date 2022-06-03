Multimedia Technology has inked a deal with Espresso Displays to distribute its portable touchscreen monitors in the Australian market.

“Espresso is one of the biggest success stories to come out of the Australian tech industry in recent times and when you meet their team it’s easy to see why – they are one of the most driven, engaged and responsive organisations we’ve dealt with,” said Carey Hassall, Multimedia Technology’s strategic partnership manager.

“Whilst Espresso’s focus has traditionally been on the consumer market, their products are designed to be used commercially.

“We’re really excited to share our knowledge and experience from 30+ years in this space and help set them up in the channel.”

Will Scuderi, CEO and co-founder of Espresso, said he is “delighted to be partnering with Multimedia Technology to help facilitate Australia’s move to hybrid working.”

“MMT can provide specialist distribution into new channels, helping us scale the growth we have already seen in the consumer world.”