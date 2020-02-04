Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs

LG Electronics, who introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV support at this year’s CES, is now launching the Apple TV app for compatible 2019 LG smart TVs in more than 80 countries, including Australia.

LG TV customers can now enjoy Apple TV in addition to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on all LG 2019 OLED TVs and compatible LG Super UHD TVs (series SM99, SM94, SM90, SM86 and SM81), while later this month, the Apple TV app will roll out on select UHD TVs (series UM76, UM74, UM73 and UM69).

The Apple TV app and Apple TV+ will be available on 2020 TVs at launch and on LG’s 2018 TVs later this year via an over-the-air firmware upgrade.

“LG continues to offer the latest in-home entertainment experience through technological innovations that support the delivery of high-quality viewing and user convenience,” said Park Hyoung-sei, President of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

“By bringing the Apple TV app and the Apple TV+ to even more TV models, we are once again demonstrating our determination to meet consumers’ needs and add value to our products.”

Easily accessed from the LG Home Launcher, the Apple TV app gives LG TV owners the ability to subscribe to and watch Apple TV+, Apple’s new video subscription service, which features popular Apple Originals like The Morning Show, See, Servant and Little America.

With the Apple TY app, LG TV owners can also subscribe to Apple TV channels – direct subscriptions to premium video services available both online and offline, ad-free and on-demand – and access their iTunes video library and buy or rent over 100,000 movies and shows.

LG TVs offer users a cinematic experience with the picture and sound quality to match the constantly growing number of programs from top global content providers, and with a wide range of titles available in Dolby Vision, the Apple TV app is an ideal match for LG TVs.

LG 2019 TVs also support Apple AirPlay 2, which allows users to share or mirror content from their compatible iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to an LG TV. Customers can also play music on the TV and sync it with other AirPlay2 compatible speakers anywhere in the home.

Also supported is Apple HomeKit, which lets users easily and securely control their TV with the Home app on their iPhone, iPad or via Siri, enabling them to power on or off, switch inputs and more.