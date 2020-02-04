HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Shriro Brand Cooked After Heston Bluenthal Restaurant Saga

Shriro Brand Cooked After Heston Bluenthal Restaurant Saga

By | 4 Feb 2020
Sydney based distributor Shriro are facing a major dilemma after the man who is key to the sale and marketing  of their Everdure barbecue Heston Blumenthal has seen a restaurant that also uses his name accused of underpaying staff millions.

The Melbourne restaurant linked to celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal stands accused of cheating workers out of $4.5 million, according to a leaked administrator’s report.

Shriro have spent millions building the Everdure brand around the so-called celebrity chef who name is now tarnished by the allegations contained in the report.

Blumenthal was also a key ambassador of the Breville Oracle Coffee machine with the appliance Company laying on a major event in Bondi to launch the machine alongside Blumenthal.

“When you prostitute your name around, sometimes mud sticks” said one former employee.

Dinner by Heston is owned by Tipsy Cake Pty Ltd, a branch of an overseas company not incorporated in Australia the restaurant charged up to $295 per head for its “immersive experience” degustation meals.

MasterChef Australia celebrity cook Heston Blumenthal sponsored the restaurant but does not figure as one of the owners of Dinner by Heston.

Crown Resort where the restaurant is located was paid 1 million pounds a year to house the eatery.

Crown has rejected the suggestion it is in a joint venture with Tipsy Cake.

The leaked creditors’ report, compiled by provisional liquidators BRI Ferrier, details debts of nearly $8 million, the majority of which is owed to workers.

Shriro have not said whether they will continue using the celebrity chef to promote the Everdure brand. They have also failed to reveal how much Blumenthal is paid or whether he takes a percentage of the revenue for endorsing the Everdure brand.

The Company has also failed to reveal whether they will use the Chef in future publicity campaigns like what they have done in the past following the scandal linked to his name.

Shriro is a publicly listed Company their shares were trading at $0.73 when the administrators report was revealed.

